People are lining up for hours to eat wheels of warm, gooey cheese from an NYC restaurant

Sydney Kramer, Kristen Griffin

Raclette NYC is serving up plates of potatoes, charcuterie, and pickles — all smothered in gooey, melty cheese. The dish gets its name from a wheel of cheese that is slowly heated until just the top is warm and bubbly, then scraped off onto a variety of offerings of the customer’s choosing. Originally of Swiss and French origin, NYC is lining up for a taste of this cheesy dish.

Story and editing by Sydney Kramer and Kristen Griffin

