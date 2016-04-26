People are lining up for hours to eat wheels of warm, gooey cheese from an NYC restaurant

Raclette NYC is serving up plates of potatoes, charcuterie, and pickles — all smothered in gooey, melty cheese. The dish gets its name from a wheel of cheese that is slowly heated until just the top is warm and bubbly, then scraped off onto a variety of offerings of the customer’s choosing. Originally of Swiss and French origin, NYC is lining up for a taste of this cheesy dish.

Story and editing by Sydney Kramer and Kristen Griffin

