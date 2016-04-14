An NYC restaurant is taking melted cheese to a whole new level

Raclette NYC is bringing the Swiss experience to the East Village. This restaurant serves raclette, a traditional dish of melted Alpine cheese, including Morbierm, raclette de chevre and more. The cheese wheels are heated until piping hot, then scraped onto platters of roasted vegetables and charcuterie.

It’s a cheese lover’s dream.

Story by Eloise Kirn, editing by David Fang

