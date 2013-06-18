Rackspace's CEO Lanham Napier Is Running Around Bloomberg's Conference Wearing Google Glass

Rackspace CEO Lanham Napier

Rackspace CEO Lanham Napier is certainly not the first fan of Google Glass.



That honour probably goes to tech blogger Robert Scoble. (At least Scoble claimed the “Glasshole” title for himself during Google’s developers conference last month.)

But Napier stood out at Bloomberg’s Next Big Thing Summit held this week in Half Moon Bay, Calif., as the he only guy wearing Google Glass on stage.

What’s fun about this is that Napier isn’t a Valley insider. He’s from Texas. Rackspace is based in San Antonio.

And he was surrounded by a who’s who of the Valley (execs from Google, Box, Intel, Twitter, Zipcar, etc.).

His Glass-adorned face was a source of a bit of teasing by Box CEO, and well-known wit, Aaron Levie, who shared the stage. Levie asked Napier if he was somehow linked into Robert Scoble’s mind (who was at the conference with his Glass, too) and later made a quip about being a cyborg.

The audience was particularly Glass free, too. We saw only one pair among the roughly 500 people in the room.

