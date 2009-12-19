Rackspace Is Back*

Update: It appears to be back up.



Earlier: Popular web hosting company Rackspace (RAX) is down. According to its status blog, it’s looking into an issue with Texas data centres.

Rackspace supports popular tech blogs like TechCrunch, Mashable, and Robert Scoble’s site. It also supports Vevo, Next New Networks, and 37 Signals.

Here’s what people are saying about Rackspace on Twitter right now:

