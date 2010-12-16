Rackspace Buys Cloudkick, A Y Combinator Startup

Photo: Wikipedia

Rackspace has bought Cloudkick, a two-year old startup that offers management solutions for enterprise cloud computing applications.Rackspace provides hosted services, ranging from email to cloud computing infrastructure, to more than 90,000 enterprise customers.



Its traditional competitors are other email hosting companies, but its move into cloud computing has brought it into sharper competition with the likes of Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

Cloudkick was funded by Y Combinator, which is best known for funding consumer-focused startups like Reddit and Loopt. Cloudkick’s customers are mostly technology companies, such as Vimeo and Mozilla.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.