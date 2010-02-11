Racked Takes Over The Nation

Racked just went national.



Their new site, launched today, expands on their local network of blogs Racked NY and Racked LA.

Racked National will feature country-wide daily deals and online sales, along with the latest fashion news and gossip.

New York Post fashion columnist Danica Lo will edit the site. “If it’s a place that will take your money, Racked National is here to tell you about it—and get you talking about it,” she wrote in an introductory post.

HBO’s How to Make it in America is a launch sponsor.

Lockhart Steele, the president and publisher of the blog network Curbed, which includes Racked.com, wrote us in an email that Racked readers were increasingly “expecting and reacting to broader shopping and fashion coverage.”

He wanted to make sure readers continued to come back to the Racked network and check out sites that “obsessively chronicle the shopping scene in each respective city,” he told us.

