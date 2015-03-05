Justice Department: Ferguson officials made these racist comments in emails

The Department of Justice just published the results of six-month long investigation into the Ferguson police department and municipality after an officer shot and killed Michael Brown, an unarmed black man, last year.

The report, which found evidence of racial bias in arrests and excessive use of force, also includes specific details about employees’ mindset concerning minorities.

The screenshot below describes 7 emails sent by current Ferguson officials. They sent almost all of the correspondences during work hours from city email accounts.

