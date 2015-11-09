After her school was rocked by a racist message, this student had an inspiring response

Fed up with the string of racist incidents at her high school, one student helped start an impromptu walkout. It turned into a rally against racism that the L.A. Times estimates 1,500 people attended.

“There were just tons of students coming to the senior steps and they wanted to speak about how they felt and it just kind of was an impromptu thing,” Nebe Zekaryas said.

On Wednesday a student posted a racist message on a library computer at Berkeley High School. The post said “KKK forever,” referring to the Ku Klux Klan, and claimed there would be “public lynching” next month.

This is the third racist incident on the high school campus since last school year. Last fall a noose was found on campus. Last spring a last-minute edit was made to the yearbook calling a group at the school that was predominantly made up of minorities “future trash collectors.”

Zekaryas said when she read what had been posted on the school library computer she was upset.

The following day, Zekaryas helped start a walkout that attracted national attention.

“When I heard people speak, I was extremely emotional. I found myself crying at some of the stories they told,” Zekaryas said. “When I saw us all together, I felt extremely proud to be a part of that school, despite the terrible act committed by one of our students.”

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

