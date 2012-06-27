A Big Italian Newspaper Published A Shockingly Racist Cartoon Of Soccer Star Mario Balotelli As A Monkey

Gazzetta dello Sport has offered a half-hearted apology after publishing an editorial cartoon depicting Mario Balotelli as King Kong on the top of Big Ben.



Balotelli — a star Italian striker with African roots — has been the victim of racism for years, much of it in the form of monkey chants. He was recently taunted by such chants in a Euro 2012 game against Croatia.

Here’s the Gazzetta response (via Reuters):

“We can honestly say it is not one of the best efforts by our great cartoonist. If someone found it offensive we are sorry. This newspaper has always fought against racism in stadiums and denounced monkey noises aimed at Balotelli.”

That’s not exactly a forceful apology.

Here’s the cartoon from Chris Eldergill of CNN:

Photo: Chris Eldergill

