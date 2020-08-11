Police in Maryland are investigating after vile racist slurs, including the N-word, were sprayed onto a high school sports field

Facebook/Calvert County The graffiti in question.

Maryland police are investigating after a high school sports field was vandalised with vile racist graffiti.

The words “f— n——” and “n—— suck” were among the messages sprayed onto the football field at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick, according to The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

Police believe that the vandalism was conducted during the night of Saturday August 8, however the culprits and motive remain unknown.

“We are sad and angry that these racist messages occurred on school grounds,” Calvert’s Superintendent, Dr. Daniel Curry, said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Police in Maryland are investigating after a high school sports field that was vandalised with vile racist graffiti including the N-word.

The graffiti was discovered on Sunday morning by a 15-year-old man, daubed across the football field at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick, Maryland, according to The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

The words “f— n——” and “n—— suck” were among the messages sprayed onto the field, while other areas of the school’s campus were also vandalised with graffiti.

“We are sad and angry that these racist messages occurred on school grounds,” Calvert’s Superintendent, Dr. Daniel Curry, said.

“This racist language hurts the school system and the Calvert County community. Calvert County Public Schools promotes an anti-racist environment and denounces hate and discrimination.”

Senator Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., added: “The actions of the perpetrators do not represent our community and I wholeheartedly condemn this heinous act and call on all elected officials and community leaders to join together in this condemnation.”

Police believe that the vandalism was conducted during the night of Saturday August 8, however the culprits and motive remain unknown, reports The Chronicle.

In response to the attack, Calvert High School spelled out the words “No hate here” with school jerseys on the field.

The school also tweeted an image with the words: “Let’s respond with grace even when others don’t.”

Read more:

An MLS coach said ‘I am who I am’ after resigning over an investigation into whether he sang the N-word in the team’s locker room

NBA players are coming away with a powerful message about George Floyd’s death after kneeling during the national anthem

California prosecutors asked the NFL to remove its PSA about the police killing of Stephon Clark, arguing it ‘misrepresents the facts’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.