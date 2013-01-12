Here's The $400 Racist Candlestick Being Advertised By Anthropologie

Words alone cannot describe this bizarre vintage-style racist candlestick — complete with a “mammie” effigy — that’s currently being offered for $398 on Anthropologie.com (click to enlarge).



Jezebel spotted it, and also noticed that there’s a bust of JFK on there, too, just for good measure:

Photo: Anthropologie

Here’s the most obvious detail:

Photo: Anthropologie

But don’t forget the one on the bottom, either:

Photo: Anthropologie

The item was offered as “One of a kind / Antique porcelain, tin, glass / Wipe with dry cloth.” It was also made in the U.S.

Oddly, Anthropologie has appended a message to the item saying, “We’re sorry. This product is no longer available.”

Perhaps it was so popular it sold out.

