Racing legend Bart Cummings will have a state funeral next Monday

Bart Cummings celebrating his 1999 Melbourne Cup win with Rogan Josh. Photo: Mark Dadswell/Getty Images

The family of Bart Cummings have accepted an offer from the NSW government and premier Mike Baird to hold a state funeral in recognition of the horse trainer’s life.

Cummings died in Sydney early on Sunday morning, aged 87, having marked 61 years of marriage to his wife, Valmae, on Friday.

Cummings trained 12 Melbourne Cup winners and chalked up nearly 7000 wins over six decades, including 268 Group One winners.

The funeral and requiem mass is at Sydney’s St Mary’s Cathedral next Monday, September 7, at 10am.

