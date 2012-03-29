These 15 Celebrities Are Speed Demons On The Race Track

Photo: © Garth Milan/Red Bull Media House North America, Inc.

When you see a celebrity playing a sport, many times it’s on a golf course during a charity game or as part of a Pro-Am.Adrenaline junkies they are not.



However, there is another group of celebrities that look to something a bit less mundane that requires a whole lot of adrenaline.

We’re talking about auto racing.

Ever since the 1950s, a select few celebrities have gotten off the golf course and thrown out their tennis racquets in order to seek a thrill greater than running after a tiny ball.

Some have just done it recreationally while others have had the desire and skill to consider making it their full time profession.

