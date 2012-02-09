Racially Offensive Tweet Leads To Suspension Of College Football Player

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The NCAA has suspended Matt Faiella, a linebacker on the Stony Brook University football team after he posted a message on Twitter using an “offensive racial reference.” Faiella will not be permitted to play in next year’s playoffs if Stony Brook qualifies for the postseason.The offending tweet occurred in early December when Faiella used a offensive word to describe players at an opposing school. To date, none of the local news reports have reprinted the offending tweet. However, several commenters claim to have seen the tweet, including the last comment on a story at LehighValleyLive.com.



Faiella is the second player suspended over the incident. Ryan Spadola of Lehigh University was previously suspended by the NCAA for one playoff game after he re-tweeted the message to his followers on Twitter. Spadola and Faiella are former high school teammates.

