Racial tensions are suddenly boiling over at Yale

There have been a string of intense racial discussions and even clashes on Yale University’s campus in recent weeks highlighting questions about how prepared the faculty and administration are to handle difficult race-related situations at institutions of higher learning.

The latest clash ended in a heated encounter between students and a professor on campus. It all stemmed from an email exchange about Halloween costumes. Yale’s Intercultural Affairs Committee sent an email in late October advising students to be sensitive about the Halloween costumes they wear. The email specifically mentioned wearing headdresses, turbans, and changing skin colour.

“And while students, undergraduate and graduate, definitely have a right to express themselves, we would hope that people would actively avoid those circumstances that threaten our sense of community or disrespects, alienates or ridicules segments of our population based on race, nationality, religious belief or gender expression,” the email, which was signed by 13 administrators, said.

This prompted an email response from professor Erika Christakis, who along with her husband Nicholas, are “masters” in Yale’s Silliman College residence. Christakis sent the email only to students in that residence college questioning if the administration should interfere with the kinds of costumes students wear.

“Nicholas says, if you don’t like a costume someone is wearing, look away, or tell them you are offended. Talk to each other. Free speech and the ability to tolerate offence are the hallmarks of a free and open society,” Christakis wrote in her email. “In other words: Whose business is it to control the forms of costumes of young people? It’s not mine, I know that.”

This email caused outrage among some students at the university. A group of students questioned Nicholas Christakis on campus days after the emails were sent. The conversation grew more hostile, leading to one student cursing at the professor and shouting at him to, “be quiet,” according to a video posted on YouTube.

This is the latest in a string of racial incidents on campus. Students and staff have been engaged in a debate over a building named after John C. Calhoun, a known white supremacist and Yale graduate. A black female student also claimed that when she tried to enter a fraternity’s Halloween party, she was denied entry and told the party was for “white girls only.”

Some students are calling for the Chistakis to resign.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

