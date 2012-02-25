Sarkozy Has Got His Diversity Darling Back In His Corner

Photo: Getty Images News / Pool

Rachida Dati, once the star of Nicolas Sarkozy’s multi-ethnic UMP government, returned to the French President’s side to campaign last night, the BBC reports.Of course, that the Muslim woman is brought back to campaign in the ethnically diverse city of Lille is seems a little cynical — Dati was marginalized from Justice Minister to MEP years ago, and just last year wrote a shocking open letter that accused her own party of sexism and elitism.



When she wrote that letter many in her party called for her expulsion from UMP, but presumably Sarkozy is keen to reinvigorate his campaign and remind voters of his 2007 campaign’s flair.

And flair is something that Dati has in bucket-loads — the French press is already impressed with her choice of high heeled red boots.

