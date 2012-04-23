Sarkozy's Party Is Already Sucking Up To Le Pen Supporters

Photo: Getty Images News / Pool

Rachida Dati, the glamorous yet controversial UMP politician and key Sarkozy ally, is now trending worldwide on Twitter after apparently sucking up to Marine Le Pen’s FN supporters.Speaking to France2, Dati said that Le Pen’s far right party had defied “the media and the pollsters” by scoring 20%, and added there was “no contempt” for them — an interesting point given that Dati is herself a Muslim of North African descent (hardly the FN’s target audience).



Could we be seeing the start of Sarkozy’s campaign to win over the millions of FN voters now up for grabs?

(Via tf1)

UPDATE:

Some video for the French speakers:



