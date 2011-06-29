A DAY IN THE LIFE: 'Guest Of A Guest' Founder Rachelle Hruska

In 2005, Rachelle Hruska moved to New York for six months.



Six years later, she’s still here, heading up Guest of a Guest, the site she founded along with Cameron Winklevoss.

The venture, which has expanded to Los Angeles and Hamptons, chronicles the young, rich, and beautiful in Gotham and beyond.

It has become a must-read publication in almost no time, the new Page Six.

Hruska leads a glamorous life – she recently married hotelier Sean MacPherson – but it’s also full of meetings, trips to the gym, and dog walking (in a dog run that’s “on par with getting past the elevator doors that lead up to the Boom Boom Room.”)

We asked if she’d take some pictures while going about her life, and she graciously accepted the challenge. Here’s what she did on a recent Thursday.

