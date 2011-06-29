A DAY IN THE LIFE: 'Guest Of A Guest' Founder Rachelle Hruska

In 2005, Rachelle Hruska moved to New York for six months.
Six years later, she’s still here, heading up Guest of a Guest, the site she founded along with Cameron Winklevoss.
The venture, which has expanded to Los Angeles and Hamptons, chronicles the young, rich, and beautiful in Gotham and beyond.
It has become a must-read publication in almost no time, the new Page Six.
Hruska leads a glamorous life – she recently married hotelier Sean MacPherson – but it’s also full of meetings, trips to the gym, and dog walking (in a dog run that’s “on par with getting past the elevator doors that lead up to the Boom Boom Room.”)
We asked if she’d take some pictures while going about her life, and she graciously accepted the challenge. Here’s what she did on a recent Thursday.
I'm usually on my computer going over emails and tweets, and he's on his iPad reading the Times, Post, and WSJ.
We are looking to follow in Google's footsteps and move west (from Nolita) this August. One of the spaces was randomly the current offices of some friends I knew over at Echo System. NYC is such a small world. It was too small for us but it's always fun to see how other people set up their offices. I love the 'Get Excited and Make Things' poster.
I headed off to the first of three meetings of the afternoon. I'm slowly learning the ways of the advertising world and have found that meetings out of the office (if possible) tend to be more productive connections. Esp if good food is involved.
I had a borrowed necklace to return, and needed to stock up on Summer goods for my trip to LA. Sister founders Danielle and Jodi have become great friends, and it's like going in a candy store when I visit them.
I like working out with our Hamptons team on Fridays. We spotted this Mercedes on the LIE. HILARIOUS.
