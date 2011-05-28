Now You Can Dress Like You Pay Rachel Zoe To Dress You -- While Watching Her Dress People On TV

Photo: Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe, the celebrity stylist-turned-reality TV star, debuted her new fashion line this week at a Neiman Marcus department store in Dallas, TX. Zoe tweeted the photo, at right, from the showcase, saying “The models and I wearing my fall collection striking a pose in Dallas, Texas!! Can’t say it enough LOVE @neimanmarcus“



Priced from $250 to $700, Zoe’s collection will be sold at all Neiman Marcus stores (there’s 41 of them), as well as the company’s online shop, and other high-end retailers like Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, Saks, Intermix, and Kirna Zabête.

The line will hit stores in July…perfect timing with the start of the new season of Bravo’s “The Rachel Zoe Project.” Convenient.

