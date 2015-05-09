Celebrity stylist and designer Rachel Zoe shares the best business decision she ever made

Rachel Zoe, the celebrity stylist, designer, and mother of two young boys, published an essay on her website earlier this week explaining the best business decision she ever made.

“In 2014, five of my staffers became mothers,” she writes on The Zoe Report. “I found out they were all expecting within the span of a couple months (something’s in the water here, I swear), and my immediate thought was: We need to open a nursery.”

She says she wanted to “create an environment where these new mothers wouldn’t have to make a choice between career and motherhood,” a luxury she enjoyed while growing her business as a new mum — thanks to the support of her husband.

So, in December, she did just that — and it was the best business decision she ever made.

“Seeing how motivated and committed the mothers on my team were after returning from maternity leave and being able to set up their babies in the nursery has only solidified my belief that every company should consider this option,” she writes.

So overwhelmed by the response to my post about why I decided to open an office nursery..if you missed it the link is in my bio #bestdecisionever #lovemyteam #mommymoments #sograteful xoRZ A photo posted by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on May 7, 2015 at 5:12pm PDT

Of course, opening a nursery in her West Hollywood office (see above) took time and money — they needed more space, insurance, and furniture, among other thing — but the return on her investment has been “invaluable,” she writes.

“The working mothers at our company can improve and grow our business without having to sacrifice spending precious time with their babies at such a crucial stage in their mother-child relationships.”

Maybe more companies could benefit from offering new parents this incredible perk — especially since the US is one of just three countries in the world that don’t guarantee paid maternity leave.

Sundaze with my baby boys #sograteful #mommymoments #neverstopsnuggling #liveforyou #skylermorrison #kaiusjagger #angels xoRZ A photo posted by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on May 3, 2015 at 5:46pm PDT

