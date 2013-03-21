Tiger Woods' Original Mistress Responds To The Lindsey Vonn News: Everyone Deserves A Second Chance

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel Uchitel, the first and most famous of Tiger Woods’ many alleged mistresses, seems to support his new relationship with champion skier Lindsey Vonn.



In her first tweet since the news broke, she said:

Everyone deserves a second chance. No exceptions to that rule, in my humble opinion. — Rachel Uchitel (@RachelUchitel) March 19, 2013

Given the context, you’ve got to think she’s talking about Tiger and Lindsey here. Even if she isn’t, Tiger would still be covered under her general forgive-and-forget philosophy.

Uchitel was at the very centre of the firestorm when Tiger’s mistress scandal broke in 2009. The National Enquirer first reported that the two were having an affair, which was later confirmed when the truth came pouring out after a late-night car crash in November 2009.

She later appeared on Celebrity Rehab before turning things around in late 2011. She’s now married with a kid and her name has disappeared from the tabloids, so she seems to have weathered the storm well.

This is Tiger’s first public relationship since the scandal broke, and he has Rachel Uchitel’s blessing, for what it’s worth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.