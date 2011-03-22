Rachel Uchitel Has Moved On From Tiger Woods With A 26-Year-Old Insurance Underwriter

Photo: YFrog

Tiger Wood’s alleged former mistress, Rachel Uchitel, reportedly has a new job, and a new man in her life. The New York Post reports that Uchitel is “madly in love with Matt Hahn, a handsome 26-year-old insurance underwriter and former Penn State football star.”



The 36-year-old just returned to New York after getting her certification as a private investigator.

Hahn, who’s 10 years her junior, congratulated her over Twitter, after she tweeted, “Get ready to be frisked people…” with photo of her proudly holding her new certificate.

In fact, their Twitter profiles are filled with messages to and about each other.

Hahn is an underwriter at Crump Insurance, according to his LinkedIn profile — he’s been there for almost two years. He interned for Allied North America, and earned a degree in Health and Human Development from Penn State.

At Penn, he was a star football player, and “in addition to his stellar blocking abilities, the multi-talented Hahn has demonstrated a knack for making a crucial catch or run at precisely the right time. A hard-nosed, blue-collar player with a “team-first” attitude,” he’s a native New Yorker.

The Post reports that the pair is moving into her (coincidentally) tiger-print laden $1.625 million apartment on Park Avenue and she said of him, “He’s the best thing that’s happened to me in as long as I can remember.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.