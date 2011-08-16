Even Tiger's Mistresses Are Winning More Than Him: Rachel Uchitel Just Made $330K On This NYC Apartment

Photo: Courtesy of Zillow.com

One of Tiger Wood’s most well-known mistresses, Rachel Uchitel, just made a $330,000 profit on her apartment in New York City, according to Zillow.com.Uchitel bought the apartment on Park Avenue a year ago for $1.62 million, renovated it, and sold it for $1.95 million.



The brownstone has three bedrooms and bathrooms, a formal dining room, and a fireplace.

