Rachel Sklar's Rear End Is On Sale For $500 (As Ad Inventory)

Tech event planner Emily Gannett and crusader-journalist Rachel Sklar are selling ad space on their bodies during the New York City Marathon to benefit charity.



Gannett is one of 15 members of Team Interactive, a group of tech figures running the marathon to raise money for CampInteractive, a non-profit that benefits inner-city youth in New York. The team includes Foursquare founders Dennis Crowley and Naveen Selvadurai, CNET’s Caroline McCarthy, and many other prominent New York tech figures.

To help raise more money for the charity, Gannett will write a Twitter handle or company name on each of her limbs in giant permanent marker, for $150 each.

Rachel Sklar isn’t running, but will do the same as a “branded spectator.” She is also selling ad space on her rear for $500 for the day.

Emily’s instructions to interested advertisers:

Donate here and when I get your confirmation I will email you to find out which appendage you want!

Have at it, folks.

