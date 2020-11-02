Every Rachel McAdams movie, ranked according to critics

McAdams’ lowest-rated movie is 2015’s “Aloha.”

20%

Synopsis: “Aloha,” written and directed by Cameron Crowe, follows a former US Air Force officer, played by Bradley Cooper, as he returns to Hawaii to oversee the launch of a new weapons satellite. McAdams plays the ex-girlfriend of Cooper’s character, who is now married to another Air Force pilot, played by John Krasinski.

“It’s not bad so much as alien, like a romantic comedy made by someone who’s researched human behavior but had very few brushes with it in person,” wrote Buzzfeed’s Alison Willmore.