10 Hollywood Couples Who Turned Real-Life Romance Into Box Office Millions

Megan Angelo
.gif

 This content series is sponsored by Adobe. Adobe solutions enable advertisers to  create, deliver and optimise content across virtually any screen or device. Learn how  Adobe solutions are shaping the future of digital experiences.

Advertisement

rachel mcadams

Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen are co-stars in Woody Allen’s Cannes-opening feature “Midnight in Paris” — and, reportedly, dating in real life.

Their romance could make everyone involved a lot of money — if it turns out to be anything like these real-life couples’ on-screen partnerships.

Of course, half those arrangements turn out to be publicity stunts.

But casting couples can be a profitable shortcut to chemistry — and the bigger the stars, the better.

Now check out the superheroes who put up amazing numbers.

These are the most bankable box office superheroes of all time >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.