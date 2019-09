MSNBC loves having talking head Rachel Maddow in its lineup, but here 25-54 viewers are watching less since the November election.



In fact, according to TV By The Numbers, her ratings have been on a steady slide since October and now that key demographic has shrunken to half of what it was in October.

The chart:

