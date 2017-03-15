People lost their minds on Twitter as Rachel Maddow dragged out her own story on Trump's taxes

People on Twitter lost their minds Tuesday night when Rachel Maddow drew out her report on President Donald Trump’s tax returns and took several minutes to get to the meat of the story.

Maddow tweeted earlier in the day “BREAKING: We’ve got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously).”

Soon after the show began at 9 p.m. ET, some Twitter user grew increasingly frustrated as Maddow was building up to the details on the Trump tax documents that she touted earlier.

The crux of what Maddow had was two pages of Trump’s 2005 federal tax returns, showing he paid $US38 million in taxes for the year on $US150 million of income. It took several minutes for Maddow to get to that information, however, and Twitter was melting down, as you can see below:

The White House torched Maddow for reporting Trump’s tax information, while also essentially corroborating the details with its own statement.

The Democratic National Committee said the White House’s apparent confirmation of the tax documents Maddow reported essentially meant Trump “torpedoed” his own reasons for not releasing his tax retuns in the first place — that he was prevented by an ongoing audit.

Rachel Maddow laid more hype today than Brock Osweiler’s agent talking Rick Smith into last year’s contract.

— Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) March 15, 2017

Rachel Maddow trying so hard to make those 2 pages seem interesting. God Bless her.

— Tom Crabtree (@itsCrab) March 15, 2017

so… did rachel maddow employ the biggest click bait in the history of the US or did she come thru?

— Skychiatrist (@SkyWilliams) March 15, 2017

April the giraffe is going to give birth before Rachel Maddow dishes anything worth hearing.

— Kat Corbett (@KatCorbett) March 15, 2017

RECAP: Rachel Maddow’s exclusive bombshell of President Trump’s 2005 tax return… pic.twitter.com/IGYQUnNW8t

— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) March 15, 2017

When Rachel Maddow doesn’t reveal where the money came from: pic.twitter.com/KlUXOl1X3v

— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) March 15, 2017

Rachel Maddow tonight was like expecting a Led Zeppelin reunion and instead getting a cover band named Ramble On playing accordions

— Pete Catapano (@pcatapano) March 15, 2017

Was Rachel Maddow’s show written by JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse by any chance?

— Worth Wild Li’l Tree (@karengeier) March 15, 2017

I turned off the Rachel Maddow report thirty minutes in. Somebody let me know if the patriots turn this thing around after halftime.

— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 15, 2017

So Rachel Maddow does 15 minutes of preamble, spends 10 seconds revealing the taxes, does ZERO analysis and then brings on a guest.

— Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) March 15, 2017

