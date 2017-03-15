People lost their minds on Twitter as Rachel Maddow dragged out her own story on Trump's taxes

Madeleine Sheehan Perkins

People on Twitter lost their minds Tuesday night when Rachel Maddow drew out her report on President Donald Trump’s tax returns and  took several minutes to get to the meat of the story.

Maddow tweeted earlier in the day “BREAKING: We’ve got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously).”

Soon after the show began at 9 p.m. ET, some Twitter user grew increasingly frustrated as Maddow was building up to the details on the Trump tax documents that she touted earlier.

The crux of what Maddow had was two pages of Trump’s 2005 federal tax returns, showing he paid $US38 million in taxes for the year on $US150 million of income. It took several minutes for Maddow to get to that information, however, and Twitter was melting down, as you can see below:

The White House torched Maddow for reporting Trump’s tax information, while also essentially corroborating the details with its own statement.

The Democratic National Committee said the White House’s apparent confirmation of the tax documents Maddow reported essentially meant Trump “torpedoed” his own reasons for not releasing his tax retuns in the first place — that he was prevented by an ongoing audit.

NOW WATCH: The Trump family’s lavish lifestyle is costing taxpayers a fortune

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.