No One Listened To Bernie Sanders Filibuster Because Liberals Are Irrelevant To The Beltway Media

On Friday, Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders stood on the floor of the United States senate for over eight hours, railing against the new tax compromise. He really had something to say, and he said it.



But did anyone really care? Did anyone actually listen?

Probably not. And, according to Rachel Maddow, it is not because the arguments aren’t sound. It’s that “liberals do not get their side of the story told well by the beltway press in Washington.”

The press, she says, glosses over what liberals are actually saying, and the validity of their arguments.

“We’ve seen this happen again and again and again. Whenever liberals become central to U.S. policies, become central to U.S, politics, the beltway media that’s responsible for covering what happens in Washington, loses their ability to stay focused enough on what liberals are saying that they stop covering the debate itself, and instead cover the facts that liberals are complaining about something. And they do it in a generic way that helps you understand nothing of the real debate.” Maybe the Liberals need to figure out how to distill their talking points down to catchy Tweets and Facebook posts.

Video below.

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.