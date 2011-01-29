Here Is The Rachel Maddow Interview People Were Talking About Last Night

This was all over Twitter last night.



On the opening of her show last night, Rachel Maddow once again made the case that, while current Republicans talk a good game about the economy, what they are secretly doing is relitigating the culture wars of the 1990s by talking to only their own bases about things like gay marriage and abortion.

To counter that argument, she had on former RNC chairman Michael Steele, who said “”What am I going to do with you? I don’t even know where to begin….The culture wars are virtually over.”

“They’re being fought out differently this time. What we saw in the 1990s, with the Murphy Brown… was more of a national voice, a national conversation by the GOP on the issue, you know, related to families and father and abortion and the like. What you’re seeing now is something that’s a little bit closer to home, which is a state by state approach and discussion, argument, however you want to put it, which is occurring at the state level, which is where I’ve always believed it should be.”

Oh really? Then how come House Republicans are trying to ban gay marriage in Washington? Steele says that’s just the “unique constitutional relationship” Congress has with D.C. at work.

Video below.



