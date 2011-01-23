Rachel Maddow Appears Totally Unsurprised By Olbermann's Sudden Departure

Just by coincidence Rachel Maddow was on Bill Maher last night shortly after Olbermann made his sudden exit from MSNBC and had this to say:



Yeah, it’s been a big day at MSNBC…at least it’s been a big 15 minutes…I know very little about it, all I know is that it was between Keith and the company and it didn’t involve any of the rest of us and he was really gracious and nice when he left.

Sounds like Maddow, and likely the rest of the office, had a sense this was coming for a while.

Maher says he saw the writing on the wall when Olbermann renamed his ‘Worst Persons in the World Segment: “Stop organising life around the people who don’t get the joke. F*ck them if they don’t get a joke….Well, I always enjoyed his show, I hope he comes back.”

Don’t hold your breath! At least for an “extended period of time.” Video below.



