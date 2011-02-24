NBC's Richard Engel From Inside Libya: QADDIFI IS GOING TO WIND UP DEAD

Wow.



Appearing on the Rachel Maddow Show last night, NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reported from inside Libya just how out-of-hand the crisis in Libya become.

Engel, who is one of only a handful of journos in the country (which has nearly no media), painted a picture of nation that is in full revolution and of a people who are really ready to murder their leader, Muammar Qaddafi, who has almost completely lost control of his country.

“I don’t think you can call them protesters anymore because this is an armed movement with its objective, they are not trying to sit peacefully in Tahrir Square in Cairo. They are gathering weapons with the intention of trying to go and kill Gadhafi. They are actively trying to overthrow the government.”

Guest host Chris Hayes asked Engel how Libyans he has spoken to reacted to Gaddafi’s bizarre, rambling speech earlier today, and Engel’s answer was chilling.

“They believe that Gaddafi has lost his mind, that he is an insane person right now, and they think he’s capable of doing anything, and they watched that speech, and heard the threats that he was making, and thought he’s clearly insane, and he needs to go, and this only inspires the movement to go forward. But there was a note of concern, this is someone who is grasping onto power, who has been here for 41 years, they’re capable of doing almost anything.”

And the ending that Engel predicted for the situation was just as bad.

“For the protesters, they think it is very personal. This is an old fashioned style revolt. They want to kill the leader, they want the off with his head model of a revolution, and that’s what they think will change this dynamic.”

“They think this ends by taking Tripoli… and by having Gaddafi hanging upside down from a lamppost.”

