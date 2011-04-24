RACHEL MADDOW: The Media Is Ignoring Town Halls Against Republicans

Most conservatives will tell you that the media is full of liberals and that, while they may not consciously pick and choose stories based on that fact, the bias cannot help but seep into the reporting.



Rachel Maddow, on the other hand, does not believe that the media is liberal at all.

Starting with Paul Ryan, House Republicans have been getting an earful from their electorate over voting for the Ryan budget plan, which many say will completely change the current Medicare system. Maddow compared that to the raucous town hall events during the heath care debate two years ago.

“Summer of 2009, cable news could not get enough of screaming town hall meetings where Democratic members of congress and the senate would return to their districts and get berated by conservatives screaming at them over the health reform bill and how God would judge them for it. Cable networks would cut out of their regularly scheduled segments to go to these things live.”

Maddow accused to press of not covering the current town hall meetings the same way they had covered the previous ones.

“You would not know that this was happening all across the country if you just read the beltway press or watched most cable tv right now. It’s only thanks, actually, to liberal websites like Think Progress and Daily Kos and thanks to reporters like Jason Linkins at Huffington Post, which used to be liberal but who knows anymore. These are the folks who have been doggedly chronicling these events. Those are the only reason that this stuff is getting out there at all right now. There are not network news crews going out to cover these town hall events like they did back in 2009. The beltway could not get enough of it back then. But it is happening again, right now, the same thing. And because it’s not angry conservatives, it’s angry everyone else, the beltway press could not care less.”

To Maddow, this showed a fundamental problem with Washington press coverage in general.

“The beltway press does not cover liberals. When the beltway press covers liberals, it’s not only not political science, it’s not even sociology. When they cover liberals, it’s anthropology. They might was well be putting tags on our ears and watching us in a mating season.”

Video below:



