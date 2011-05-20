Here Is Rachel Maddow's Amazing Animated Version Of Newt Gingrich's Mind-Boggling Response To Media Criticism

Yesterday Newt Gingrich‘s spokesperson Rick Tyler sent the following statement to HuffPo’s Michael Calderone regarding the drubbing Newt took in the press following his Meet the Press appearance where he trashed Paul Ryan’s Medicare voucher plan.



It involves evil cocktail party-attending sheep.

“The literati sent out their minions to do their bidding,” Tyler wrote. “Washington cannot tolerate threats from outsiders who might disrupt their comfortable world. The firefight started when the cowardly sensed weakness. They fired timidly at first, then the sheep not wanting to be dropped from the establishment’s cocktail party invite list unloaded their entire clip, firing without taking aim their distortions and falsehoods. Now they are left exposed by their bylines and handles. But surely they had killed him off. This is the way it always worked. A lesser person could not have survived the first few minutes of the onslaught. But out of the billowing smoke and dust of tweets and trivia emerged Gingrich, once again ready to lead those who won’t be intimated by the political elite and are ready to take on the challenges America faces.”

Last night Rachel Maddow animated the statement. And deservedly so. Watch below.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

