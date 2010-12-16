WATCH Rachel Maddow And Letterman Mock Fox News: Limbaugh's A 'Fatty,' Glenn Beck's A 'Looney'

Get ready for some more inside the cablesphere fighting…with David Letterman possibly playing a starring role.



Rachel Maddow was on Letterman last night and naturally the talk turned to the differences between Fox News and MSNBC.

Said Maddow: “I of course think they are much more true than Fox is true. The problem that is reasonable to assert about Fox and its coverage is that they make up stories for their own purpose.”

And: “That whole network is run, as a political operation to elect candidates. To fundraise for causes. To have rallies against Democratic ideas and politicians and there’s just nothing like that on the left.”

Maddow has made no secret in the past about her disdain for the network. At various points she has accused them of employing the old ‘scare white people’ tactic in their coverage of Shirley Sherrod and ACORN. And further excoriated their “bogus” coverage of ACORN.

Said Letterman: “These guys have a high threshold of embarrassment and never consider apologizing getting things right and wrong.”

And then — someone alert Neil Cavuto! — he called Rush Limbaugh a “fatty.” And Glenn Beck a “looney.” Maddow, meanwhile, reiterated that she’s was formerly a huge Glenn Beck fan (yes!). Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.