Rachel Maddow Is Hosting A Bunch Of Geeks This Week

Straight off the heels of her widely-watched hardball interview with Rand Paul last Wednesday, Rachel Maddow is shifting gears to some less controversial fare: “Geek Week.”It’s apparently an extension of her recurring “Moment of Geek” feature and it kicks off tonight with Energy Secretary Steven Chu. It continues all week with coverage of everything from infrastructure to nerd rap to a former CIA magician.



Depending on how you look at it, devoting a whole week of programming to geekery may or may not be a good ratings tactic.

But if you’re intrigued, here’s the full release:

“GEEK WEEK” KICKS OFF TONIGHT ON MSNBC’S “THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW,” 9 PM ET

NEW YORK – May 24, 2010 – MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” celebrates “Geek Week” all this week, beginning tonight with Energy Secretary Steven Chu, the highest ranking “geek” in the Obama Administration; can the geeks rescue us from America’s dependence on foreign oil?

Other highlights of “Geek Week” include: Robert Wallace, a former CIA agent who reveals the secrets of a once-classified CIA manual written by a former magician; a tour of the Iwo Jima helicopter carrier in honour of Fleet Week here in New York City; a geek-level tour of the massive rebuilding project underway at Ground Zero; geek-rapper Baba Brinkman, whose most recent project is “The Rap Guide to Evolution”; Infrastructure! – a trip underground with the sandhogs to tour the construction of the Second Avenue subway line, an infrastructure project more than 50 years behind schedule; and Dr. Jim Mead of East Tennessee State University, who oversees the largest collection of prehistoric dung in the world.

And for a taste of just how geeky things might get, we think this recent clip about “World Metrology Day” says it all:



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

