WOW: PolitiFact Checks Up On Rachel Maddow's Statements On Fox News And Finds They're...False

Zing!



Rachel Maddow has devoted a number of scathing shows in the past year to criticising Fox.

Actually the better word might be excoriating,

But an appearance on David Letterman last December appears to have gotten her in some factual hot water.

During the interview Maddow described the difference between MSNBC and Fox thusly:

“I of course think [MSNBC] is much more true than Fox is true. The problem that is reasonable to assert about Fox and its coverage is that they make up stories for their own purpose…For example, they said the New Black Panther Party decided the election for Barack Obama. They ran dozens and dozens and dozens of stories about the New Black Panther Party, which was one guy who braided his beard in Philadelphia and who didn’t have an organisation, yelling on a street corner. They represented that story as if that is the guy who decided the election. That was fake.”

This apparently perked up the ears of Politifact, who has seen a serious surge of popularity since Jake Tapper began employing it to fisk his guests on This Week.

They undertook the heady task of trolling through Fox transcripts and discovered, lo and behold!, that is not actually true.

Turns out that while “there was indeed lots of coverage on Fox…the discussions focused on the legal side of the story and whether other media outlets were derelict in not giving it enough attention.” And no one actually said “the New Black Panther Party decided the election for Barack Obama.”

Maddow gets a False.

