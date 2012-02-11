Rachel Maddow Fires Back At Fox News Pundit Who Wished She Was Never Born

Everyone saw this coming.



As soon as Fox News contributor Cal Thomas called Rachel Maddow “the best argument” for contraception at the annual CPAC conference yesterday, we all knew that the MSNBC host would be issuing her own pointed response.

And sure enough, she did. On her show last night, Maddow took a good 15 minutes to address the contraception controversy as well as take a quick jab at Thomas.

Maddow pointed out that while Republicans are currently denouncing the Obama administration’s decision to require religious organisations, excluding churches, to cover employees’ birth control, they weren’t so vehemently opposed to the idea just a few years ago. She then played a clip of Republican senator Olympia Snowe of Maine arguing for a proposal that sounded awfully similar to the president’s.

“Their rules are precisely what was proposed by Olympia Snowe and other Republicans in 2001, but yet they were being denounced as some sort of liberal abomination,” Maddow said. “It is in fact such a liberal abomination, that anybody who disagrees with Republicans’ position on this today, according to the folks at Fox News, should never have been born at all.”

Then she set her sights on Thomas.

“Mr. Fox News person speaking there, I am sorry that you feel that way about me that you wish I had never been born. Personally, I’m glad that you were born. Otherwise how would Republicans get the special Fox News bat signal that it’s time to be outraged now, about what used to be Republicans’ own policy idea?”

Boom. Thank you very much, and goodnight. Here’s the video:



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

For the record, Maddow wasn’t the only one irked by Thomas’ comments. Fox News’ very own Greta Van Susteren wrote on her blog demanding that Thomas personally apologise to Maddow.

“Cal Thomas needs to pick up the phone and make a personal call to Rachel Maddow,” she wrote. “Then he needs to publicly apologise.”

The Maddow-Thomas tiff is a microcosm of the larger debate surrounding Obama’s stance on contraception, which seems far from over. The president is expected to announce accommodations on his ruling later today, so be sure to stay tuned for more.

