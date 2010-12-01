Rachel Maddow: Can Someone Explain Why WikiLeaks Info Was Classified In The First Place?

Beyond her self-admitted obsession with Muammar el-Qaddafi’s team of ‘badass’ female bodyguards — which she was thrilled to see mentioned in yesterday’s WikiLeaks dump — Rachel Maddow questioned why much of information had been classified in the first place.



But most of the consequences so far seem to be embarrassment over things like name-calling, and gossip, and like [Qaddafi’s badass female army]; openly sourced items, readily knowable by anybody who reads the newspaper or who watches geeky cable news shows, with dodgy judgment on what foreign policy issue are important.

But all of this stuff is classified. All of it’s secret. All of it goes through an incredibly elaborate, expensive process of classification, sending it through secure communications, keeping it classified for years. As intelligence goes, this is pretty tame stuff. But it is timidity that comes at great cost. Secrecy comes at great cost, it is an expensive thing to do. Not just in terms of money, but also in terms of trust….Maybe the bombshell is there’s way too much stuff that’s being called secret.

It all does have a bit of a ‘Our Man In Havana’ feel to it. Video below.





Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.