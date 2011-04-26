Is Rachel Maddow Thinking Of Running For Office?

Perhaps in a world where reality TV stars want to be president and governors want to be reality TV stars MSNBC’s new Lean Forward ad campaign entirely makes sense.



Either that or MSNBC is playing fantasy politics and is employing its prime time anchor line-up as candidates.

Because while I fail to see what this Rachel Maddow commercial has to do with television, it would certainly make a great campaign ad.



