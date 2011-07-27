A Wildly Homophobic, Heavy Metal Christian Evangelist Is Suing Rachel Maddow For $50 Million

Former rock “artist” turned anti-gay, religious leader Bradlee Dean is suing Rachel Maddow and MSNBC for $50 million in connection with a segment she did on Dean on her show last year.



Dean heads up the group You Can Run But You Cannot Hide and among other things has called for the incarceration of gay people and seemingly supported the part of Muslim Sharia law that calls for the execution of homosexuals. He’s also a birther and apparently believes that Obama has declared America a Muslim nation.

Michele Bachmann has prayed for his ministry.

On a show last August, in connection to the Target boycott over its donations to anti-gay gubernatorial candidate Tom Emmer, Maddow called out Dean’s remark about Muslims doing the work Christians are not by calling for the execution of homosexuals and that is the crux of this lawsuit.

From that bastion of objectivity, World Net Daily:

Despite the very clear disclaimer by Dean on his ministries website and elsewhere regarding the false accusation that he was calling for the execution of homosexuals, according to the announcement, “MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and others seized on and accused Dean on her show of supporting the killing of homosexuals, as is the practice in some radical Islamic countries. This seriously has harmed Dean and the ministry, who pride themselves on respect and love for all people.”

As Towleroad points out, Maddow actually did read the disclaimer (clip in question below).

The lawsuit goes on to allege Maddow’s remarks were simply a move on MSNBC’s part to undermine Michele Bachmann. The lawyers for Dean have also released his full remarks (below) lest you think he was actually calling for the execution of homosexuals.

MSNBC has yet to respond and Maddow is on vacation this week from her show. Update: Here’s the statement from MSNBC: “This suit is baseless and we stand by our reporting.”

Here are Dean’s full remarks.

Muslims are calling for the execution for homosexuals in America, this was just released yesterday and it shows you that they themselves are upholding the laws that are even in the Bible, the Judeo Christian God. They seem to be more moral than even the American Christians do. Because these people are livid about enforcing their laws, they know homosexuality is an abomination. And I continually reach out to the homosexual communities on this radio show, and I warn them, which ones love? Here you have Obama condemning it behind the backs of the homosexuals but to their faces he’s promoting it. I say this to my gay friends out there the ones that continuously nitpick everything I say. Hollywood is promoting immorality and the God of the Heavens in Jesus names is warning you to flee from the wrath to come, yet you have Muslims calling for your execution. If America won’t enforce the laws, God will raise up a foreign enemy to do just that’s what you’re seeing in America today. Read Leviticus 26 America.

