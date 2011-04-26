Rachel Maddow Denies She Was Suggesting Anderson Cooper Come Out

On Monday morning, we linked to an interview Rachel Maddow conducted with the Guardian in which the MSNBC host was asked if she thought closeted anchors had an obligation to come out.



Maddow responded that she does believe they have “a responsibility,” but in a Monday evening post on her site, she made it clear she did not have anyone specific in mind when she made her comments.

“In that interview, I wasn’t asked about Anderson Cooper, I didn’t say anything about him, he literally was never discussed during the interview at all — even implicitly,” she wrote.

“Media-about-media today notwithstanding, I did not in my interview with the Guardian say anything about or to Mr. Cooper, nor would I. Although criticism of Mr. Cooper was intimated by the Guardian and picked up everywhere — I did not make that criticism in the interview, nor did I imply it, nor is it what I believe.”

