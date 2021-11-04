Rachel Lindsay says she’s ‘mad’ at herself for being ‘silent’ during her infamous Chris Harrison interview

Rachel Lindsay starred on ‘The Bachelorette,’ formerly hosted by Chris Harrison. Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Rachel Lindsay said she was “mad” at herself for not speaking up during her infamous interview with former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever said this, but I was a little mad at myself,” Lindsay said on a recent episode of Ellen Pompeo’s “Tell Me” podcast.

“I have a bit of a temper. I’m extremely opinionated,” the reality TV star continued. “I like a good debate and I was mad at myself that I was silent.”

Lindsay said that the interview between her and Harrison – which eventually led to him stepping down from his role as franchise host – caused some fans to accuse her of “canceling” him.

“Chris became a martyr for cancel culture to a huge audience. And so people who didn’t watch the show, then started to say, ‘Oh, she canceled him,'” Lindsay told Pompeo. “And then I got attached to that as well. So it went beyond just what happened with the show and that interview.”

Harrison and Lindsay. Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images

The controversy between Harrison, Lindsay, and the “Bachelor” franchise began earlier this year, when Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” was accused of liking racially-insensitive posts and called out for posing in a dress for an Antebellum-themed college party.

As the backlash against Kirkconnell grew, Harrison appeared on an “Extra” segment with Lindsay, who made history as the franchise’s first Black Bachelorette, to defend Kirkconnell.

During the interview, Harrison called for “grace” and “understanding” for Kirkconnell, and told Lindsay that things were different in 2018, which is when the photos of Kirkconnell were reportedly taken.

Harrison went on to say that “the woke police is out there,” and that Kirkconnell had been “thrown to the lions,” but later apologized for his comments. The longtime host later stepped down from his position in the franchise. Deadline reported that Harrison was given “a mid-range eight-figure payoff” as part of his exit. (Reps Harrison, ABC, and WBTV didn’t return Deadline’s requests for comment regarding the details of the confidential settlement.)

Lindsay revealed in a June article for New York Magazine that she’d received “death threats” following the interview.

“I received death threats and personal attacks. I had to hire people to protect me. I couldn’t even pretend to want to be involved anymore,” she wrote.

As she mentioned in the article, Lindsay eventually decided to limit her interactions with the franchise, following the attacks and a growing frustration with the way the show handled race and racism.