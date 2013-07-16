Star Witness And Trayvon Martin's Friend Blasts Juror Who Called Her 'Not Credible'

Less than 48 hours after a not-guilty verdict was handed down in the George Zimmerman case, the controversial witness who was on the phone with Trayvon Martin minutes before his death said she was “disappointed, upset, angry, questioning, and mad” at the verdict.



In an interview with CNN’s Piers Morgan, Jeantel also blasted an anonymous juror who had told CNN’s Anderson Cooper minutes before that she was not a “credible witness.” Jeantel said she was “angry” at the description.

And Jeantel refuted the anonymous juror known as B37 who said that the case and the verdict wasn’t about race.

“It was racial. Let’s be honest. It was racial,” she told Morgan.

Jeantel said that the jury’s verdict was based on “just B.S.” She painted a light-hearted picture of her friend Martin, saying he was not the “thug” the defence tried to make him out to be. She was open about his frequent use of marijuana — but she said it made him “hungry,” not violent.

“Weed didn’t make him go crazy. It made him go hungry,” Jeantel said.

