A former competitive skier is the new face of Victoria's Secret's teen brand

Victoria’s Secret’s Pink brand is the company’s line aimed primarily at a younger, collegiate audience.

The hot brand recently announced its newest face, Rachel Hilbert, a 20-year-old former competitive skier hailing from Rochester, NY.

We talked to Hilbert and learned more about her background.

[slide

permalink=”hilberts-modeling-career-kicked-off-when-she-was-young-everyone-in-my-hometown-used-to-tell-me-i-should-try-modeling-so-when-i-was-15-i-came-down-to-nyc-with-my-mom-to-open-calls-and-it-happened-from-there-she-said-1″

title=”Hilbert’s modelling career kicked off when she was young. ‘Everyone in my hometown used to tell me I should try modelling. So when I was 15 I came down to NYC with my mum to open calls, and it happened from there,’ she said.”

content=”