16-Year-Old 'Desperate Housewives' Actress Is Giving Out Stock Trading Advice

Photo: AP Images

Sixteen year-old actress Rachel Fox, who is known for playing Kayla Scavo on the hit series “Desperate Housewives,” has taken up day trading when she’s not on the big screen.She says that she’s really good at it, too.



Fox, who has a blog and video episodes called “Fox On Stocks”, says that she earns more than 64 per cent on her investments per year.

We reached out to Fox to find out more about her stock trading career.

In the meantime, we’ll take this as a sign that the stock market really is back.

Check out one of her video tutorials here:

(HT: Josh Brown)

