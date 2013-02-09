16-Year-Old 'Desperate Housewives' Actress Tells CNBC Her Two favourite Stocks To Day Trade

Rachel Fox is blowing up.



Earlier this week, we wrote about the 16 year-old television actress, who is best known for her role as Kayla Scavo on “Desperate Housewives,” and her day trading career.

Fox, who runs a day trading blog called “Fox On Stocks,” said that she earns over 64 per cent per year on her investments.

This morning CNBC featured her on “Squawk On The Street” to talk about some of her favourite stock picks.

For day trading, she told CNBC that her favourite stocks are Tiffany’s and Facebook. She said she had a great short sell on Tiffany’s recently and that she likes Facebook because it’s “relatively cheap” and has incredible volatility.

Watch her give advice to CNBC viewers:



