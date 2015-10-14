The funniest YouTube videos from Rachel Bloom, star of The CW's 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

You might not expect someone with a sense of humour as twisted as Rachel Bloom’s to get picked up by network TV.

But the YouTuber behind such viral hits as “I Steal Pets” and “F–k Me, Ray Bradbury” has a new show on The CW, and it just premiered last night. If she looked familiar to you, it’s likely because you’ve seen her music videos floating around online.

The show, “Crazy Ex Girlfriend,” is a musical about “the idea that love and infatuation take the power of your own mind away from you,” according to Vulture. In it, Bloom plays a woman who moves to the suburbs to follow an ex, breaking out in song from time to time along the way.

Here are six of her most popular viral hits to give you a taste of what the show will be like.

And as you’ll see from their titles, some of these videos are NSFW.

6. 'Chanukah Honey' 5. 'Pictures of Your D---' 4. 'I Steal Pets' 3. 'Historically Accurate Disney Princess Song' 2. 'F--k Me, Ray Bradbury' 1. 'You Can Touch My Boobies'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.