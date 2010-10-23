Meet The 23-Year-Old Banker Who Got Drunk And Helped Her Boyfriend Rob Bank

A branch manager

at NatWest in the UK was sentenced to 12 years jail for helping her boyfriend steal more than $582,000, the Telegraph reports.



Rachael Shariar-Namini gave her boyfriend, William Wormald, detailed maps of a branch in Yorkshire, as well as explicit details on the daily procedures of the bank.

Then she left those maps in her hotel room, and the rest is history.

The Judge took no pity on a weepy Shariar-Namini, and told her,

“You are a bright, hard-working girl who had a good future ahead of you. You have chosen to throw that away. It’s astonishing, with that kind of future ahead of you, you chose to involve yourself as you did in this offence.”

Also terrible, Shariar-Namini said she was drunk when she drew up the plans.

The Judge didn’t buy it.

For the full story, go to The Telegraph >

