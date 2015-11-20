Princeton is the latest school to be rocked by racial tensions

Students at colleges and universities across the nation are protesting how school administrations handle race-related issues on campuses.

The latest school to become embroiled in the race debate is Princeton University, where students asked the university’s president to remove the name of President Woodrow Wilson, a noted segregationist, from campus buildings and programs. Wilson was not only the president of the United States, but served as president of Princeton University for eight years.

Students at Dartmouth College held a protest in the school’s library last week, after a display honouring people killed by police was vandalised. At Yale, students and faculty have clashed over a debate about insensitive Halloween costumes and an alleged “white girls only” fraternity party.

Campuses nationwide have been protesting different race related incidents. The wave of demonstrations was sparked by activists at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where the university president resigned amid calls for him to step down.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

